Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming Champions League: Barcelona are all set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League match on Thursday (IST) at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Defending champions PSG are aiming to join Real Madrid as the only team to retain the title in the modern era. Madrid won it three times in a row from 2016-18. Other than that, no team has won it in consecutive years since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

PSG's success last season led to suggestions the French club could start a new era of dominance - but Barcelona is expected to be one of its biggest challengers this season. Two other teams expected to go far in the competition this season are Arsenal and Manchester City.

Barcelona vs PSG LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the match take place?

The match will take place on Thursday, October 2 (IST).

Where will the match be held?

The match will be held at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona.

What time will the match start?

The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast?

The match will be televised live on Sony Sports 2 HD and SD.

Where to follow the live streaming?

The match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AP Inputs)