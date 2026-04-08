Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal: Barcelona host Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at the Camp Nou on Thursday (IST). This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides in just two months, with the teams having already squared off in the Copa del Rey and La Liga. Atletico edged Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals in February, but Hansi Flick's side gained some revenge on Saturday with a 2-1 away win in the league to strengthen its lead at the top of the table. Barcelona enter the tie as a five-time European champions, but last lifted the title back in 2015.

However, history favors Diego Simeone's Atletico, who eliminated the Catalan club at this exact stage in both 2014 and 2016 on their way to reaching the Champions League final.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thrusday, April 9 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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