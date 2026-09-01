Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz didn't miss a beat as he returned from a four-month injury absence with a straight-sets first-round victory in the US Open on Monday. Out of action with a wrist injury since April, Alcaraz passed his first test with flying colors, beating Russian Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where women's defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also made it safely into the second round. "It's been a really tough five months for me," Alcaraz said. "Being able to step on the Arthur Ashe, being able to compete again, I couldn't decide to come back in a better tournament. It's a really special place for me."

"I tried to enjoy as much as I can," he added. "I missed the crowd, I missed the energy, I missed competition. I missed everything."

Alcaraz is trying to bookend his season with Grand Slam titles after his Australian Open triumph in January made him the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

Monday's performance might not have been peak Alcaraz, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion unleashed his powerful forehand with increasing confidence and displayed his familiar touch at the net.

"I think the level of tennis is going to be better for sure," said Alcaraz, who said he was most proud that he was able to quell his own doubts about his fitness.

"I tried to forget everything, I tried to enjoy," he said.

Alcaraz's smooth move into the second round came less than 24 hours after ailing Novak Djokovic suffered his earliest Grand Slam exit in 20 years, falling in five brutal sets to Mariano Navone.

The tournament was already missing top-ranked Jannik Sinner, absent with a bad knee, and Djokovic's exit removed another possible obstacle for Alcaraz, who could have met the Serb superstar in the semi-finals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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