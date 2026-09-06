Paris Olympics gold medallist Zheng Qinwen won the last seven games of the match to surge to a 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 victory over Madison Keys on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the US Open. After coming through the second-set tiebreaker, Zheng appeared to be out of steam in the final set. The former world number four had to come through qualifying after a lengthy recovery from an elbow injury saw her ranking plummet. Keys took charge with an early break and broke Zheng again for a 4-0 lead in a game the Chinese player led 40-0.

Keys held for 5-0 lead, but Zheng had a last stand in her. She saved match point at 5-1 and kept on rolling.

Keys, former Australian Open champion and runner-up at Flushing Meadows back in 2017, had taken the first set in just 23 minutes without facing a break point, dropping just five points on her own serve.

Zheng found her rhythm in a tight second set. A late exchange of breaks sent it to a tiebreaker, Zheng winning the last three points to force a deciding third set.

Zheng, currently ranked 121st in the world, will face either six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek or Czech Marie Bouzkova for a place in the quarter-finals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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