Olympic Champion Zheng Qinwen Storms Home To Reach US Open Last 16
Paris Olympics gold medallist Zheng Qinwen won the last seven games of the match to surge to a 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 victory over Madison Keys on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the US Open.
Paris Olympics gold medallist Zheng Qinwen won the last seven games of the match to surge to a 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 victory over Madison Keys on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the US Open. After coming through the second-set tiebreaker, Zheng appeared to be out of steam in the final set. The former world number four had to come through qualifying after a lengthy recovery from an elbow injury saw her ranking plummet. Keys took charge with an early break and broke Zheng again for a 4-0 lead in a game the Chinese player led 40-0.
Keys held for 5-0 lead, but Zheng had a last stand in her. She saved match point at 5-1 and kept on rolling.
Keys, former Australian Open champion and runner-up at Flushing Meadows back in 2017, had taken the first set in just 23 minutes without facing a break point, dropping just five points on her own serve.
Zheng found her rhythm in a tight second set. A late exchange of breaks sent it to a tiebreaker, Zheng winning the last three points to force a deciding third set.
Zheng, currently ranked 121st in the world, will face either six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek or Czech Marie Bouzkova for a place in the quarter-finals.
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