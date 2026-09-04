Coco Gauff battled into the third round of the US Open on Thursday with a straight sets victory over Spain's Paula Badosa. Gauff advanced to a meeting with another Spaniard, Cristina Bucsa, after powering past Badosa 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in just under two hours. The 22-year-old American star, who is chasing a repeat of her 2023 US Open victory, had lost five of her eight previous meetings with Badosa. But Gauff never looked like letting their latest encounter slip with a largely confident performance to open the Arthur Ashe Stadium evening session.

"I think I need matches like this to build my confidence," Gauff said afterwards.

"I'm happy how I managed today -- there were a little bit of nerves. I knew she would raise her level. She's capable of blasting winners and blasting return winners."

After a steady start, the American broke Badosa in the seventh game of the opening set when the 28-year-old Manhattan-born Spaniard fluffed a risky drop shot into the net.

Gauff held serve to love to go 5-3 up before comfortably clinching the set with another rock solid service game.

Gauff looked to be ready to take control early in the second set, when Badosa was broken in the third game -- again attempting a delicate drop volley which fell short.

Badosa though broke back to knot the set at 4-4 and then held off two break points to move into a 5-4 lead.

After Gauff levelled to make it 5-5, the two women swapped breaks of serve to set up the tie break, with Gauff sealing victory when Badosa smacked a backhand long.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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