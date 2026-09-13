After her bid for a third consecutive US Open title ended in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, Aryna Sabalenka issued a light-hearted challenge to Elena Rybakina. The women's singles final delivered plenty of drama, with Rybakina emerging victorious after a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over the defending champion. Sabalenka's frustration was evident as she smashed her racquet after Rybakina converted the championship point. The Kazakh star not only denied Sabalenka a hat-trick of US Open titles but also dethroned her from the world No. 1 ranking.

Sabalenka, who had held the top spot for 99 consecutive weeks, spoke to the media after the defeat and jokingly challenged Rybakina to maintain her place at the summit for as long as she had.

"99? Well, that's amazing. Let's see if Elena can beat me in that," she said with a laugh. "If she continues to play like that, then yeah, I'm in trouble," Sabalenka told the media.

Aryna making sure Elena still has something to chase pic.twitter.com/qG6X5v8ld2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2026

"I'm obviously not really happy with the level I played today, but she served incredible. She played really aggressive, great tennis. Yeah, she was simply a better player today than me," she added.

Asked about her new standing as world No. 2 perhaps freeing her up to play without the proverbial target on her back? she replied, "I think any way when you go out there, you have target on your back. Doesn't matter if you are No. 1, No. 2, 3, 4, whatever it is. I'll just keep working hard and keep improving my tennis, my level. Hopefully I will win some more tournaments."

Rybakina will debut at world No. 1 on Monday, bringing an end to Sabalenka's second stint at the top. Her first reign was considerably shorter, just eight weeks in 2023.

The 2026 US Open loss means Sabalenka finished a Grand Slam season without a title for the first time since 2022. This was Sabalenka's last chance to win a Grand Slam title, something she's done at least once every year since 2023. That was when Sabalenka claimed her first major title, at the 2023 Australian Open, where she defeated Rybakina in the final.

(With IANS Inputs)

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