Top seed Aryna Sabalenka kept her dreams of a third straight US Open women's singles title alive, surviving a scare against Wimbledon 2026 champion Linda Noskova of Czechia in the quarter-finals. The Belarusian, winner of the US Open in 2024 and 2025, defeated sixth seed Noskova 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (7) at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will next face the winner of the all-American quarter-final between third seed Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro on Thursday.

Sabalenka finished off the match with a second-serve ace to turn back the Wimbledon champion and reach the semifinals in Flushing Meadows for the sixth straight year.

Noskova, the No. 6 seed, won her first major title at the All England Club and narrowly missed becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to follow a title on the grass by reaching the final four on the hardcourts of New York.

(With AP Inputs)

More to follow...

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