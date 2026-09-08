Aryna Sabalenka Survives Linda Noskova Scare To Reach US Open Semi-Finals
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka kept her dreams of a third straight US Open women's singles title alive, surviving a scare against Wimbledon 2026 champion Linda Noskova of Czechia in the quarter-finals.
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka kept her dreams of a third straight US Open women's singles title alive, surviving a scare against Wimbledon 2026 champion Linda Noskova of Czechia in the quarter-finals. The Belarusian, winner of the US Open in 2024 and 2025, defeated sixth seed Noskova 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (7) at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will next face the winner of the all-American quarter-final between third seed Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro on Thursday.
Sabalenka finished off the match with a second-serve ace to turn back the Wimbledon champion and reach the semifinals in Flushing Meadows for the sixth straight year.
Noskova, the No. 6 seed, won her first major title at the All England Club and narrowly missed becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to follow a title on the grass by reaching the final four on the hardcourts of New York.
(With AP Inputs)
More to follow...