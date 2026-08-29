Carlos Alcaraz said on Friday he feels at "100 percent" ahead of his defense of the US Open, but acknowledged feeling anxious after a four-month layoff due to a wrist injury. The Spaniard has drawn confidence from grueling practice sessions ahead of the Grand Slam, he told reporters at a pre-tournament media day. "I need to come here to practice with these guys to feel the competition once again, and this is really testing," he said. "I'm feeling great and ... that helped me a lot to to know right now that it's all in my head," he said.

Alcaraz, 23, the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam after triumphing in Australia in January, hasn't played singles since April 16, withdrawing from the Barcelona Open with a right wrist injury and subsequently skipping both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz, who partnered Serena Williams in the US Open's mixed doubles event on Tuesday, told reporters on Friday that his coaching and support team had complete confidence that he was ready to go.

"I gotta trust my people that tell me that it's gonna be fine. So I just have to go 100 percent," he said. "So I'm just trying to to like stay away ... from that fear."

Alcaraz will open his defense against Russian veteran Roman Safiullin.

Should he clear that and the subsequent two matches, he could face a potential fourth round match with Tommy Paul or Alexander Bublik, with potentially either Ben Shelton or Arthur Fils looming in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish star would normally be an automatic favorite to win again in New York. But the injury has made him more of a question mark in 2026.

Other top players are not discounting Alcaraz' chances.

"I expect him to be maybe a bit rusty the first or second match, but once he gets through that, I think he's going to be a contender for sure here," said second-ranked Alexander Zverev, the top seed due to the withdrawal of world number one Jannik Sinner.

Coming back after a layoff at a Grand Slam where men play three out of five sets is "not necessarily easy to do," said American Taylor Fritz, the ninth seed.

"But, you know, if you can get past those first couple of rounds, you start to feel pretty good," Fritz said. "Then at that point there's no reason why he couldn't, you know, find form and play really well. Who knows?"

Sinner rivalry on hiatus

Fans reacted rapturously to Alcaraz' brief partnership with Williams, with the superstar pair winning their first match before losing soundly in the second round to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

While Alcaraz showed flashes of brilliance, he looked rusty at times, with some pundits also noting that his serve lacked its customary pop.

In 2025, Alcaraz and Sinner split the four Grand Slams with each winning two. The two young stars have been the most bankable champions since the generation of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the only one of three older greats still playing and a contender in New York.

But after Alcaraz and Sinner met in the finals of three slams in 2025, they will not face off in any of the biggest events in 2026 after Sinner's withdrawal from New York due to a knee injury.

"We are not gonna see each other for, like, six months now, seven months. So it's kind of weird situation, to be honest," Alcaraz said of his rival.

"I just wish him all the best. Hopefully a really great recovery and see him back on court at his best once again."

Alcaraz acknowledged that being out of competition was difficult, particularly early on when he couldn't use his arm, he made the most of the break.

"At the same time, I enjoyed my time," he said. "I enjoyed my time with family, with friends, staying at home."

In July, Alcaraz appeared in New York at the World Cup final to watch his native Spain defeat Argentina.

"It was a really cool experience and really cool moment," he said of the appearance, while calling the chance to see Spain win their second World Cup "a lifetime experience."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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