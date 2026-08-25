Roger Federer said Monday he is looking forward to this week's celebratory return to Arthur Ashe Stadium to play for the first time since his final US Open in 2019. The exhibition Tuesday night during "fan week" ahead of Sunday's start of the tournament features doubles with former rivals Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi, along with John McEnroe, another giant of the sport. The group collectively has won a dozen mens' singles titles at the US Open.

"It really gives me a true opportunity to say thank you," Federer said at a news conference Monday previewing the match and his upcoming induction to the International Tennis Hall of Fame later this week in Newport.

New York fans of Federer were deprived of a true sendoff for the 20-time Grand Slam champion as marked by Agassi, Serena Williams and some other champions.

When Federer lost in the 2019 quarterfinals to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, he had planned to keep playing. And while he did continue to compete, injuries prevented participation in the US Open in either 2020 or 2021 ahead of his last match at the Laver Cup in September 2022.

While Federer has played some other exhibitions since retiring, he said Monday that the time had only seemed to fall into place for a New York match this year ahead of the Newport ceremony.

"The kids are getting older," he said of his four children, two sets of twins now 12 and 17. "So they can also maybe enjoy a little bit seeing, their dad play."

Federer expects a "respectful" match with a not-too-intense level of competition.

"We're not playing best of five," he said "I hope it's going to be a lot of fun for us and the same for the fans to just see us back out playing."

But Federer quickly shot down any questions about a tennis comeback, saying "no" at least nine times to a question on whether he was interested in a wildcard.

"There's just way too many obstacles, and I'm too busy," he said. "All good and just just a fan now, just enjoying watching."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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