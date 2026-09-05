Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri reunites with his New Zealand partner Michael Venus as they aim to go all the way at the US Open 2026 in men's doubles, drawing inspiration from their semi-final run last year. Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Bhambri reflected on what makes the US Open and New York special, taking motivation from last year's campaign, and what a successful run would mean this time around. Yuki Bhambri reflected on last year's US Open doubles campaign and how it has motivated him to go all the way this year:



“I think it's a bit of a mental switch, having made a deep run and being quite close to making the final last year. So, I have fond memories from last year, making it to the semi-finals. I've had good success in both singles and doubles as well. Obviously, last year was spectacular for me and a bit of a breakthrough moment. So, I'm looking forward to going out there again. I'm excited; it's the last Slam of the year, and I'm definitely excited to come out and perform.”



On what keeps bringing him back to New York year after year:



“I love New York, it's one of my favourite cities. I love coming here. I've had a bunch of vacations here, but I can't get enough of New York. So, yeah, it's the best place in the world to play tennis. Coming from a big city like Delhi and seeing all the people around, as well as getting all the support, is great. Obviously, it's a great crowd over here, with a lot of Indians coming out and supporting. It's absolutely electric. Sometimes, you go out there on Ashe and watch a match just to feed off the crowd. It's fun. There's nothing like any other city, and hopefully, we can keep coming back and performing well.”



On what a successful US Open 2026 campaign would mean for him:



“I think we'll probably take it match by match, but hopefully, we can go deep again. That would be great. I'm back to playing with Michael, and we're both looking forward to it. We obviously have a tough first round against two local Americans. We've already seen so many upsets, so you can't really look past the first round. Every match is tough. Ideally, you would want to go all the way, but I think we've got to focus on each match and see how it goes.”



Watch Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac in US Open 2026 Men's Doubles Round 1 today, 8:30 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

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