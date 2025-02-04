The National Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) has replaced Taekwondo's director of competition after some officials were accused of fixing results in "10 of the 16 weight categories long before the competition" actually started. The GTCC has named S Dinesh Kumar as the new director of competition, replacing T Praveen Kumar after "strong recommendations" made by a three-member prevention of manipulation of competition committee (PMCC). GTCC chairperson Sunaina Kumari said PMCC's recommendations had been accepted.

"It is important that we take on board the recommendations of the PMC Committee and protect the integrity of the National Games Uttarakhand," said Sunaina in a release on Monday.

"Besides receiving complaints against the erstwhile director of competition, we are also shocked to discover that he had named office-bearers and executive committee members of some state associations as well as someone who was an equipment vendor for the selection trials as sports specific volunteers," she said.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha backed GTCC's decision, saying it was "important for all stakeholders to uphold the spirit of sport and give all competitors a fair chance to showcase their talent on the biggest stage in the country".

"It is shocking and sad that the National Games medals were allegedly decided away from the field of play even before the start of competitions," said Usha.

"At the IOA, we are committed to being fair to all our athletes and protect them from people conniving to manipulate the competition and tarnish the image of the National Games," she added in a statement.

Following the complaints, PMCC made four recommendations to prevent disputes that could impact the conduct of the Games because of unethical practices.

The first recommendation was for IOA to change the director of competition with a suitable candidate.

It also suggested to the IOA that at least 50 per cent of the nominated technical officials be replaced with duly qualified officials with international or national certification. It is not clear whether the purge has been undertaken.

"The PMC Committee also recommended that the entire competition be recorded on video and the footage preserved for reference. should the need arise," said IOA in a statement.

"The panel said that a team of officials nominated by the GTCC should be present at the venue throughout the competition to reduce the scope of manipulation and give all athletes a fair chance at winning medals." According to the statement, the PMC panel had come to know of some officials, appointed by the Taekwondo Federation of India, fixing the outcome of matches "in 10 of the 16 weight categories long before the competition is due to start".

"The asking price is Rs. 3 lakh for gold medal, Rs. 2 lakh for silver and Rs. 1 lakh for bronze," the IOA was informed.

A total of 16 Kyorugi and 10 Poomsae competitions in taekwondo will be held in Haldwani from February 4-8.

