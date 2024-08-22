Star Spanish paddler Alvaro Robles will lead PBG Bengaluru Smashers in the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 as team captain, starting with the opening match against Chennai Lions at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Robles, 33, will spearhead a talented sextet, which includes Indian ace Manika Batra, USA sensation Lily Zhang, youngsters Jeet Chandra and Taneesha Kotecha, and the highly experienced Amalraj Anthony. Robles is now in his fourth year in Ultimate Table Tennis and his first with PBG Bengaluru Smashers. The team will be banking on the intensity and prowess of the Spanish powerhouse, who has qualified for the playoffs on all three of his previous appearances, to lead them from the front. A two-time Olympian, Robles starred in last season's UTT final, sweeping Indian great Achanta Sharath Kamal 3-0 in a tie that highlighted his lethal attack and robust defence and proved crucial in his team's win.

Punit Balan, CEO of Punit Balan Group, owners of PBG Bengaluru Smashers said: "We are delighted to have Alvaro Robles as the captain of the PBG Bengaluru Smashers. Alvaro's track record speaks for itself-he's a proven champion with the heart of a leader. His experience, both on the international stage and within this league, makes him the perfect choice to lead our team. We believe in building a team that embodies excellence and teamwork, and with Alvaro at the helm, we're excited about what this season holds for the Smashers."

Robles' remarkable achievements include a historic silver medal at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, making him the first Spaniard to reach such heights in the sport. Furthermore, Robles, who represented Spain in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, won a Mediterranean Games gold in 2020 and, alongside compatriot Maria Xiao, became the first Spanish player to reach the final in an ITTF Challenger Series event the same year.

Delight at being chosen to lead the team, Robles said: "Being named captain of the PBG Bengaluru Smashers is a tremendous honour. Leading such a talented group of players in a prestigious tournament like IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis is a challenge I am eager to embrace.

We have a strong team, and I believe our mix of experience and young talent will make us formidable contenders."

For the third time in UTT, Robles will work under Dutch coach Elena Timina, who herself coached her team to become UTT champion last year. Timina will extend her vast experience to the players alongside debuting Indian coach Anshuman Roy, with Robles being the coaches' representative by the table.

At the prospect of Robles' captaincy, Timina said: "I'm thrilled to be coaching Alvaro Robles again, especially in such an important role as team captain. This will be our third time working together in UTT, and I've seen firsthand how his leadership and determination inspire those around him. Alvaro is not only a world-class player but also a strategic thinker who knows how to bring out the best in his teammates. With him leading the charge, I'm confident we will have an outstanding tournament."

PBG Bengaluru Smashers are in the second year of their existence under the UTT umbrella. The team entered the fray last season and missed out on a debut playoff appearance by a single point. Ahead of the fifth season of UTT, the team retained Manika and added the imperious Robles via the first pick in the player draft. Zhang, Jeet, Taneesha, and Amalraj later completed the group.

PBG Bengaluru Smashers will begin their IndianOil UTT 2024 campaign on Friday (August 23) with a tie against hosts Chennai Lions. The team will subsequently play Puneri Paltan TT, debutants Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, and Dabang Delhi TTC in their remaining league stage ties.

