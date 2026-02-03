Pakistan announced on Sunday that they will be taking part in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott the group stage match against India on February 15. The announcement ended speculation over their participation in the competition but resulted in fresh controversy. The decision by the Pakistan government came after Bangladesh were removed from the competition because of their refusal to travel to India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their matches from India citing 'security concerns' but no changes were made to the tournament schedule. Pakistan's move is majorly being seen as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh.

The ICC was not happy with Pakistan's decision to boycott the match against India and in its official statement, the governing body urged the PCB to reconsider their stance. The ICC also asked Pakistan to consider the long-term implications that the decision could have on cricket in the country.

Sources have told NDTV that the Jay Shah-led ICC is contemplating imposing severe sanctions on Pakistan. If the PCB does not blink within the next 48 hours, the sanctions on the table could be:

Full Suspension: Similar to the 1970s South Africa era, barring Pakistan from all international competition.

The "NOC" Freeze: Refusing to grant No Objection Certificates for foreign stars to play in the PSL, effectively crippling Pakistan's premier domestic league.

Financial Withholding: Freezing Pakistan's share of ICC revenue, estimated at roughly $34.5 million annually.

If Pakistan are suspended from the competition, it is highly likely that Uganda will take their place considering they are the highest ranked side outside the 20 participating nations. Similar procedure was followed when Scotland replaced Bangladesh in this year's competition.

Some unconfirmed reports claimed that Bangladesh can make a surprise comeback to the T20 World Cup if Pakistan are suspended. All of Pakistan's matches are scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka and that will be in line with Bangladesh's request. However, considering the stance taken by ICC when it comes to Bangladesh's participation, their return to the tournament is highly unlikely.