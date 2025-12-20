India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement LIVE: India are set to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup as well as the upcoming New Zealand T20I series today. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is set to play five T20Is against New Zealand in late January. These will be India's last T20I assignments before featuring at the world event that takes place from February 7 to March 8. While star players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy are certain to make the cut, it will be interesting to see if the team management takes any bold call on Shubman Gill's role as vice-captain.

Here are the Live Updates from India's squad announcement for T20 World Cup -