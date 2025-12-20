India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement LIVE: India are set to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup as well as the upcoming New Zealand T20I series today. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is set to play five T20Is against New Zealand in late January. These will be India's last T20I assignments before featuring at the world event that takes place from February 7 to March 8. While star players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy are certain to make the cut, it will be interesting to see if the team management takes any bold call on Shubman Gill's role as vice-captain.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Here's what Aakash Chopra said
"If you are wondering why Shubman Gill has been picked-if you have appointed someone vice-captain, you won't pivot that soon. I am not going to put my neck on the line and say that Shubman definitely will be the vice-captain. The team might leave the vice-captain slot open, or they might appoint Hardik Pandya just to keep their options open," said Aakash Chopra.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Hardik to replace Gill as VC?
Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Shubman Gill is likely to remain the vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2026, though he added that Hardik Pandya could also emerge as a viable option.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Hardik's fiery show
Hardik Pandya scored 63 in just 25 balls, with five fours and five sixes each during the fifth T20I against South Africa. His runs came at a strike rate of 252.00. While bowling, he did give away 41 runs in three overs, but got the prized wicket of Dewald Brevis, who was just taking off, cutting his knock short at 17-ball 31, with three fours and two sixes.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: India's big win over SA
On Friday, India defeated South Africa by 30 runs in a high-scoring 5th T20I match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this win, India clinched the five-match series 3-1. For the unversed, the fourth T20I got abandoned due to fog in Lucknow.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Announcement at 1:30 PM
The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters, Mumbai, on Saturday, December 20, to pick India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The press conference will be addressed by skipper Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar at 1:30 PM.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: BCCI free to make changes later
The BCCI would be at liberty to replace any of the named 15 till the start of the T20 World Cup on February 7. For the record, during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, Varun Chakravarthy replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal after slow tracks in Dubai were taken into consideration.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Big call expected
Seeing Shubman Gill's back-to-back struggles in the shortest formats, the selectors are likely to snatch the vice-captaincy from him. Though he is expected to retain his spot in the team, Gill's form will be a big topic of discussion for the selectors.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Focus of SKY, Gill
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Shubman Gill's indifferent form is a massive concern but the national selection committee is unlikely to make any shocking changes when it picks the 15-member squad for next year's T20 World Cup.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the announcement for India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad and the T20Is against New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the live updates.