Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in their Super 8 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For Sri Lanka, it is a must-win contest, and their biggest challenge will be improving their batting against slower bowlers. In their previous match, the hosts struggled on a sluggish surface in Pallekele, failing to chase a modest target of 147 against England and falling short by 51 runs. Batting conditions across Sri Lanka have been noticeably tougher than those in co-host nation India, with the pitches offering more turn and grip and limiting free stroke-making.

New Zealand, meanwhile, enter the game after their opening Super 8 fixture against Pakistan was washed out due to rain at the same venue, leaving them yet to complete a full match in this stage of the tournament.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, February 25 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match be held?

The match will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start?

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)