Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has never been one to shy away from a firebrand statement, but his latest comments have raised eyebrows across the cricketing world. Once again, Afridi has found a way to weave India into a narrative, further fueling the tension surrounding international cricket governance just a couple of weeks before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. The controversy stems from the ICC's recent decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the tournament. This move followed the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to participate according to the published schedule, citing security concerns regarding their matches hosted in India.

Taking to social media, Afridi expressed his frustration, unnecessarily linking the ICC's treatment of Bangladesh to the ongoing saga of India's refusal to tour Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"As a former international cricketer who has played in Bangladesh and in ICC events, I'm deeply disappointed by the ICC's inconsistency. It accepted India's security concerns for not touring Pakistan in 2025, yet appears unwilling to apply the same understanding to Bangladesh," Afridi wrote.

The fomer Pakistan captain argued that the foundation of the sport relies on a level playing field, accusing the governing body of "burning bridges" rather than building them. For Afridi, the ICC's perceived leniency towards the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) stands in stark contrast to its firm stance against the BCB.

The ICC, however, has maintained that its hand was forced by the BCB's ultimate refusal to take the field. In an official statement announcing Scotland as the replacement, the council clarified that an "extensive process" had been undertaken to accommodate the BCB's worries.

"The decision follows an extensive process undertaken by the ICC to address concerns raised by the BCB regarding the hosting of its scheduled matches in India," ICC's statement read. "Over a period of more than three weeks, the ICC engaged with the BCB through multiple rounds of dialogue conducted in a transparent and constructive manner, including meetings held both via video conference and in-person."

"The ICC's assessments concluded that there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India. In light of these findings, and after careful consideration of the broader implications, the ICC determined that it was not appropriate to amend the published event schedule," the top body further said in its statement.

Critics argue that Afridi's intervention is unnecessary and ignores the specific logistical and contractual complications of the Bangladesh situation. By dragging India into the conversation, he has shifted the focus from the BCB's decision to geopolitical issues, as per his convenience.