Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said that he would "love to see Phil Salt and Jos Buttler open" for England in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, following the side's dominant 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the recent T20I series. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin highlighted England's aggressive approach at the top of the order and their ability to control the powerplay with the bat. He noted that England has experimented with their opening options, at times using Ben Duckett alongside Phil Salt instead of Jos Buttler.

"England are coming into the T20 World Cup after whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the three-match T20I series at their home. England dominate the powerplay with the bat. The opening combination of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler needs some discussion because, at times, they have tried Duckett with Salt," Ashwin said.

Ashwin, however, made a strong case for Buttler and Salt to open together in the T20 World Cup. Addressing concerns around Salt's recent fitness, he added, "I think Phil Salt has had a minor injury recently, but I believe he will play during the T20 World Cup."

The former Indian cricketer stressed that the combination of Buttler's experience and Salt's current form could give England a decisive edge, particularly in Asian conditions, with Buttler having vast experience. "From my side, I would love to see Phil Salt and Jos Buttler open for England because Buttler has huge experience in Asian conditions, and Salt is at the peak of his powers," Ashwin said.

Buttler, a two-time ICC Championship title winner, is also part of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

The Three Lions have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC tournament, with star batter Harry Brook named captain. The Three Lions will kick their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign off against Nepal on February 8.

England squad for T20 World Cup:

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

