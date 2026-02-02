The T20 World Cup controversy took a fresh turn as Pakistan confirmed their participation in the tournament but said that they will boycott the match against India. India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other on February 15 but the decision taken by the Pakistan government has complicated the situation. The decision came after Bangladesh were removed from the T20 World Cup for refusing to travel to India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their matches from India citing 'security concerns' but the cricket governing body made it clear that no changes will be made to the tournament schedule.

ICC was left fuming by Pakistan's announcement and the governing body asked PCB to reconsider its stance given the long-term impact that the decision can have on cricket in Pakistan.

The decision can also have major implications for the PCB as it can face major financial sanctions. From barring overseas players when it comes to taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to imposing heavy fines, the ICC may consider a variety of punishments for PCB's stance.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, PCB does not have much support within the ICC when it comes to their 'boycott' and it is likely that they will lose their share of the ICC revenue. The report also said that Pakistan's bilateral agreements with various cricket boards can also be impacted.

“PCB will be made to bear the losses for their no-show,” a source told Hindustan Times.

“The PCB has no backers in the ICC. Not only do they stand to lose their share from ICC revenue based on their hardline stance, it will be difficult to secure NOCs for overseas players from various countries for the Pakistan Super League. PCB's bilateral agreements with various cricket boards will come under strain.”