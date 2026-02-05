If Pakistan believes that boycotting the T20 World Cup group-stage match against India on February 15 will deal the BCCI and ICC a big blow, it might be shooting itself in the foot. The Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be staring at a huge financial loss as a consequence of the match not going ahead. Several reports have suggested that the International Cricket Council is planning massive sanctions on Pakistan if it refuses to take a U-turn on boycotting the India match.

A report by news agency PTI has made some sensational claims regarding the financial impact the PCB will incur because of its stance.

What Is Pakistan's Share in ICC Revenue?

Pakistan's share in the ICC's financial cycle (2024-27) comes to approximately USD 144 million, at the highest payout rate of USD 38 million annually distributed to the PCB.

"Basically, if the ICC decides to penalise Pakistan for not playing India, the PCB could take a big financial hit, as the ICC share in the current financial cycle comes to approximately 40 billion PKR," an insider said.

He added that these 40 billion rupees have allowed the PCB to remain financially healthy, but any hit to this revenue would result in significant financial challenges for Pakistan cricket.

He confirmed that Pakistan has already received substantial amounts from the ICC for the 2024 T20 World Cup and last year's Champions Trophy, which it hosted and from which it earned an additional USD 6 million out of the total tournament budget of USD 70 million.

How Can ICC Hurt Pakistan for the Boycott?

"The PCB is yet to receive its shares from this year's T20 World Cup and next year's 50-over World Cup, and that is where the ICC could impose financial penalties," the insider said.

He explained that since the PCB is a signatory to the participating teams' agreement for ICC events, and because there is no ground for force majeure, the ICC and its broadcasters could push for heavy financial penalties on the PCB while seeking compensation.

He added that, according to rough estimates, the broadcasters-who have paid USD 3 billion to the ICC for the current financial cycle-depend heavily on Pakistan-India matches to make profits or break even. Each match between the two countries is estimated to earn them around USD 250 million or more.

Across four ICC events in this cycle, broadcasters are guaranteed USD 1 billion from four Pakistan-India matches. If these matches are not held, it could lead to a substantial reduction in the shares distributed to member countries.

PCB's Other Sources of Income

The PCB's other major revenue streams include USD 42 million in franchise fees starting from PSL's 11th edition this year, with the addition of two new teams.

The two new franchises were sold for 175 crore (approx. USD 6.2 million) and 185 crore (approx. USD 6.65 million). After revaluation of five of the six existing franchises, the PCB will now earn around USD 20 million annually from them as fees.

The PCB will also be auctioning the Multan Sultans franchise this month. Based on the trend set in the Hyderabad and Sialkot team auctions, it could sell for around 200 crore (approx. USD 7 million), contributing to the total annual franchise-fee pool of around USD 42 million.

The PCB also distributes 95% of the PSL's central revenue pool-from media rights, sponsorships, and advertising-and franchises receive 90% of gate revenues from matches.

The insider added that PCB revenues also include money from the national team's sponsorship deals and the sale of home international and domestic broadcast rights.

"But the PCB also has huge expenses, which include subsidising domestic events, salaries and administrative costs, and perks for around 700 to 800 employees," he said