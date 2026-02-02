"I feel a little sorry for them, and I'm also a little surprised. What do they want? As they say, "When destruction is imminent, wisdom fails." Because if Pakistan doesn't play this match and concede the points, and then you meet India later, will you still not play? So if you've decided this, then you haven't left ICC with any option. ICC will have to kick them out because it would be blackmail, wouldn't it?... They don't know the financial loss will be significant," Atul Wassan told ANI.