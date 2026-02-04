The Pakistan government on Sunday gave approval to its men's cricket team to compete in the T20 World Cup 2026, but on one condition. The government directed the side to boycott its match against India. The most-anticipated contest between the arch-rivals was scheduled to be played on February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is adhering to the directions of the government, it has not given anything in writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC). India's spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has given a huge statement regarding Pakistan's stance. He is confident that the side will play its match against India.

"100 per cent the match will happen. I think Pakistan will backtrack over the next four to five days. I want to see the encounter as well," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The ICC has reportedly warned the PCB that it faces the prospect of legal action from T20 World Cup's official broadcasters JioStar for boycotting its game against India. There is a possibility that the ICC will withhold the entire annual revenue share of Pakistan, which is around USD 35 million, and pay the broadcasters from that purse, the report added.

"They can face financial losses. The broadcasters will lose a lot of money, so there has to be a compromise. All the members will face losses, and they will say in the ICC meeting that, because of Pakistan, we are facing these losses. In the PSL, the players might not be given the NOCs," he added.

India and Pakistan face each other in ICC tournaments at neutral venues due to the deteriorating political tensions.

"Pakistan and India will be playing at a neutral venue, so the issue of the venue is not there. To say I will not play against a particular opponent is not acceptable. I hope better sense prevails and these matches take place," said Ashwin.

"I would not be surprised if they go the distance. Pakistan's biggest enemy is itself. It's all about their mindset. If you tell them you can't lose against India, then that would be a big problem," he added.

The T20 World Cup 2026, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on February 7, with the final set to be played on March 8.