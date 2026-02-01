Pakistan announced on Sunday that they will participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott the match against India. Pakistan were scheduled to face India in a group stage match in Colombo on February 15. The decision was announced by the Government of Pakistan on their social media handle. The decision was taken by the government following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) removal of Bangladesh from the tournament. Bangladesh requested ICC to shift their matches from India citing 'security concerns' but their request was denied.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the government posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The announcement brought an end to days of speculation over Pakistan's participation in the World Cup.

Pakistan had also postponed the team's jersey reveal for the Men's T20 World Cup, and it was understood that the event would take place once the verdict on the team's participation in the upcoming tournament was announced.

Pakistan, the 2009 edition winners, are in Group A for the T20 World Cup alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA. The Salman Ali Agha-led side will begin their campaign on February 7 against the Netherlands in Colombo.

