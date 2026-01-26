Pakistan T20 World Cup Participation LIVE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at 4:30 PM IST on Monday. According to sources, the agenda of the meeting will be Pakistan potentially skipping their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. This comes after the ICC removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup following the country's refusal to travel to India for the tournament. Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in Group C. Interestingly, Pakistan announced its 15-member squad for the T20 tournament on Sunday, but participation in next month's T20 World Cup remains subject to government approval.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Row LIVE: Pak's 15-man squad
Amidst uncertainty over their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, PCB did announce the Pakistan squad for the tournament on Sunday. Veteran wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and established pacer Haris Rauf were the biggest names to miss out.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Row LIVE: Pakistan to boycott India match?
According to some reports in Pakistan media, Pakistan are also considering boycotting just their match against India as the row over the T20 World Cup 2026 rages on. However, there is no clarity yet regarding this matter.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Participation LIVE: ICC's possible sanctions towards Pak
NDTV sources learnt that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is "unhappy" with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's confrontational approach, and could impose significant penalties on Pakistan cricket if they follow through with a withdrawal from the T20 World Cup. These include:
- Potential suspension of all bilateral series
- Possible exclusion from the Asia Cup
- Coordinated "No NOC" policy among member boards for foreign players in PSL
Any of these sanctions could severely impact the PCB's revenue and Pakistan cricket's commercial value.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Row LIVE: What Pakistan players said
According to a PCB release, Naqvi briefed the Pakistan players on the broader context surrounding the ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh, and stated that their stance depends on the government's advice.
"We stand with you on whatever decision you and the government take," the players told Naqvi, backing the possibility of a boycott if advised by Islamabad.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Participation LIVE: How the saga started
Here's a brief recap of how the saga started that has led to Pakistan considering a withdrawal from the T20 World Cup 2026:
- Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is excluded from IPL 2026 amid political tension between India and Bangladesh
- Bangladesh refuse to play T20 World Cup 2026 in India, citing security concerns
- ICC reject venue change for Bangladesh, after thorough security assessment
- Bangladesh stay firm in refusal, ICC replace them with Scotland
- PCB express solidarity with Bangladesh, consider boycott
Pakistan T20 World Cup Row LIVE: Mohsin Naqvi to meet Pakistan PM
Following Bangladesh's replacement from the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stated that Pakistan could consider boycotting the tournament themselves, with a final decision to be taken by the government. Further clarity on that is expected shortly, with Naqvi set to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at 4:30 PM IST.
