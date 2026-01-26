NDTV sources learnt that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is "unhappy" with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's confrontational approach, and could impose significant penalties on Pakistan cricket if they follow through with a withdrawal from the T20 World Cup. These include:



- Potential suspension of all bilateral series

- Possible exclusion from the Asia Cup

- Coordinated "No NOC" policy among member boards for foreign players in PSL

Any of these sanctions could severely impact the PCB's revenue and Pakistan cricket's commercial value.