The ICC on Monday said it would not impose any penalty on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for refusing to play its T20 World Cup matches in India. The world governing body said it made the decision after a dialogue with the BCB as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which had announced a boycott of the February 15 game against India to show its solidarity with Bangladesh. "It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the ICC said in a statement.

"It is acknowledged that the BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact."

The ICC said its "approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment."

Bangladesh had refused to travel to India for the ongoing mega-event citing security concerns and were replaced by Scotland.

However, Pakistan's demand for a restart of bilateral series with India was turned down, as was a proposal for a tri-series involving India and Bangladesh.

The world body also said that, as part of an understanding, Bangladesh will host an ICC event between 2028 and 2031.

"As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements."

The ICC said the move "reflects confidence in Bangladesh's capability as a host and reinforces the ICC's commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country."

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said: "Bangladesh's absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC's enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation.

"Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders, including the BCB, to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened.

"Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions."

BCB president Aminul Islam travelled to Pakistan on Sunday for discussions, including a virtual meeting with the ICC and the PCB, amid efforts to resolve the standoff.

In a statement issued in Dhaka earlier in the day, Islam said he had requested Pakistan to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India during his meeting with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday, and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem," he said