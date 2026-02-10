Pakistan's U-turn on boycotting India at the T20 World Cup is now official. In a notification issued late on Monday night, the Pakistan government allowed its cricket team to take the field against India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup, which means the match will go ahead as per the original schedule. The statement ends days of speculation on whether the 'costliest cricket match in the world', with some reports valuing it over Rs 4000 crore, will happen or not. The development came a day after the PCB, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the International Cricket Council (ICC) met in Lahore as part of ongoing negotiations.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government said in a statement.

"Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations."

It was clear that the country would withdraw the call after Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam issued a statement urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game. While Aminul's letter tried to make it seem as though Bangladesh was taking a generous stand "for the benefit of cricket," in reality, it appeared to be more of a face-saving proposal for Pakistan.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had publicly stated that the country would boycott the India match. Hence, the letter provide an optics that could help Pakistan avoid further criticism from its own people.

What Happened Before Pakistan's Big U-Turn

An ICC delegation led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and BCB President Aminul Islam met in Lahore on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Pakistani media reported that the lengthy negotiations have concluded, with the dispute expected to be resolved through mutual consultation in the "next few hours," with a roadmap finalised between Imran Khawaja, Mohsin Naqvi, and Aminul Islam.

This development came after the official X handle of the Pakistan Government announced that the Men in Green would not take the field in the February 15 clash. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later linked this boycott to the controversy involving Bangladesh, citing it as a symbol of solidarity.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup after their request to have all their matches played outside India was rejected by the ICC. Bangladesh had sought the change after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

More updates to follow...