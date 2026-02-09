Pakistan and Bangladesh's demands from the International Cricket Council (ICC) have just grown bigger. Amid negotiations with the ICC over making a U-turn on boycotting the February 15 T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo, the two countries' cricket boards have made a fresh demand before the world body. On the surface, it appears to be an attempt to dent India's prospects as co-hosts of the 2031 ODI World Cup.

The 2031 edition of the ODI World Cup is set to be played in India and Bangladesh. Pakistan and Bangladesh now want the current hybrid model of hosting to be extended until that edition, sources told NDTV. At present, the hybrid model is applicable until 2027. The extension would allow Bangladesh and Pakistan to play all their matches in Bangladesh and not India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) held a meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, according to Dawn. The BCB was represented by its head Aminul Islam Bulbul while PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also present. ICC's deputy chairman Imran Khawaja was present in the meeting.

No joint declaration was issued after the four-hour meeting. According to Dawn's sources within the PCB, both sides are likely to make an announcement only after obtaining approval from the Pakistan government.

What is the Hybrid Model?

The hybrid model arrangement was introduced after India refused to tour Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. After extensive negotiations, a hybrid model was accepted by all parties, including the ICC. Under this model, India played its Champions Trophy matches in the UAE, even though Pakistan were the designated hosts.

The second part of the arrangement states that Pakistan will not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup. As a result, all of Pakistan's matches (even if they reach the final) will be played in Sri Lanka. In fact, the marquee India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match-which generates the highest global interest-is scheduled to be held in Colombo. This arrangement remains in place until 2027.

Pakistan and Bangladesh now want this model to be extended until 2031.

Pakistan's earlier demands

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put forward three demands to end its ongoing impasse with the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to NDTV sources. Pakistan had earlier decided to boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 clash against arch-rivals India, despite being warned by the ICC regarding the potential consequences.

According to sources, the PCB placed three demands to break the deadlock during a meeting with ICC officials in Lahore on Sunday: (1) increased compensation for Bangladesh, (2) a participation fee for Bangladesh despite its T20 World Cup ouster, and (3) hosting rights for a future ICC event.