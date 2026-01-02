Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin blasted the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their scheduling of the T20 World Cup 2026 and even claimed that no one will watch the competition which will be held between February 7 and March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. Ashwin said that early fixtures feature India against associate nations and claimed that such matches can end up pulling away people's interest from the competition. He even spoke about the massive number of ICC events taking place one after another and made a comparison with tournaments during his childhood which took place once every four years - something that did not cause fatigue and created true anticipation for the tournaments.

"No one is going to watch the ICC T20 World Cup this time. India vs USA, India vs. Namibia—these are games that will literally pull you away from the World Cup. World Cups used to happen once every four years. Because of that, the interest is used to build. India used to play England or Sri Lanka in the first round, and that was a lot more fun," said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube Channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

“Back in 1996, 1999 and 2003, when I was in school, the World Cup came once every four years. We collected World Cup cards, printed schedules and waited for it. That anticipation used to build naturally," Ashwin added.

Earlier, Ashwin made a grim prediction about the future of ODI cricket.

"I am not sure about the future of ODI after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the manner in which I followed the SMAT, I am finding it slightly difficult to follow," Ashwin said.

"Look, Rohit and Virat came back to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals, but at times these players need to come back to make the game relevant. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did because Kohli and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?" he added.

