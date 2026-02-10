New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match on Tuesday in Chennai. After registering a thumping win over Afghanistan in their first game, New Zealand have named the same team for the match against UAE. On the other hand, UAE are aiming to begin their World Cup campaign with a victory. UAE secured their spot in the tournament by finishing third at the T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier 2025/26, which took place in Oman in October 2025. (Live Scorecard)