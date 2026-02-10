Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: RCB Star Strikes Early For NZ After UAE Opt To Bat
New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match.
New Zealand vs UAE Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026© X (Formerly Twitter)
New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match on Tuesday in Chennai. After registering a thumping win over Afghanistan in their first game, New Zealand have named the same team for the match against UAE. On the other hand, UAE are aiming to begin their World Cup campaign with a victory. UAE secured their spot in the tournament by finishing third at the T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier 2025/26, which took place in Oman in October 2025. (Live Scorecard)
Match 11, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 10, 2026
Play In Progress
NZ
UAE
18/1 (2.3)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.20
Batsman
Muhammad Waseem
2 (5)
Alishan Sharafu
5* (4)
Bowler
Matt Henry
9/0 (1.3)
Jacob Duffy
8/1 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.