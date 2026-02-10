Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026, Live Score Updates
Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Netherlands will be taking on Namibia in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group A match on Tuesday in Delhi.
Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates© X (Formerly Twitter)
Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Netherlands will be taking on Namibia in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group A match on Tuesday in Delhi. After giving a dominating performance against Pakistan, Netehrlands aim for a win against Namibia. Netherlands gave a tough time to Pakistan in the chase of 148 but eventually lost the game by three wickets. On the other hand, Namibia aim to put a tough fight, in order to begin their World Cup campaign with a win. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
NED vs NAM, T20 World Cup Live Updates
TOSS - Up goes the coin, and it lands in favour of Scott Edwards. Netherlands elect to BOWL first!
The underdogs - Namibia, meanwhile, steps onto the field full of belief and Eagle spirit. Boasting a squad defined by continuity and a recent history of punching above their weight, Gerhard Erasmus' men are looking to kick off their tournament with a statement win. While they are less familiar with Indian conditions compared to their opponents, their wealth of experience in recent World Cups makes them a dangerous side that thrives under the underdog tag. Toss and team sheets next.
So close, yet so far - The Netherlands arrive in the capital with a mix of heartbreak and confidence. After pushing Pakistan to the absolute limit in their opener, only to see a historic upset slip through their fingers in the final over. The Scott Edwards led side knows they belong on this stage. However, with the pressure of a potential early elimination looming, the Flying Dutchmen must find a way to sharpen their death-over execution and ensure their middle-order collapses become a thing of the past.
Match number 10 - Welcome to our coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026! The energy in Delhi is electric this Tuesday morning as we prepare for a high-stakes Group A showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It’s a classic battle of the Associate Giants as the Netherlands take on Namibia in a match that could very well determine the trajectory of their World Cup campaigns.
...MATCH DAY...
Match intro - The Netherlands will now travel from Colombo to Delhi for a crucial Group A clash against Namibia. The Dutch are coming off a heart-wrenching defeat in their tournament opener against Pakistan, where a dropped catch in the penultimate over cost them a historic victory. For Namibia, this is their first official game of the tournament proper. The Eagles will look to make a statement, while the Netherlands will be desperate to get their first points on the board to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. Roles taking shape - For the Netherlands, the focus is on mental recovery and closing out games. Captain Scott Edwards and all-rounder Bas de Leede were standout performers against Pakistan, with de Leede scoring 30 and Edwards anchoring the innings. However, the top order, including Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh, needs to score faster in the powerplay to relieve pressure on the middle order. The bowling unit, led by Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt, showed they can defend modest totals, but they need better support in the field. Namibia enters with a settled core. Captain Gerhard Erasmus remains their anchor, capable of batting through the innings. The team will rely heavily on the pace of Ruben Trumpelmann to strike early with the new ball, a tactic that has worked well for them in the past. In the batting department, the aggression of openers will be key, and the finishing skills of JJ Smit will be vital to counter the Dutch attack. Namibia eye improvement - While this is their first group game, Namibia's preparation has been a mixed bag. In their official warm-up fixtures, they showed great batting firepower to beat Scotland in a high-scoring thriller, scoring 226, but then suffered a heavy 130-run defeat against a strong India A side, where they were bundled out for just 67. They will need to find the consistency shown against Scotland rather than the collapse against India A. The Dutch will be aware of this fragility and will look to expose Namibia's batting early. Team form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - NED - LLLWW | NAM - WLWWW. The Netherlands' last outing was a thriller just days ago, where they posted 147 and had Pakistan on the ropes at 114/7 before losing by 3 wickets with 3 balls to spare. It was a game they lost against themselves due to missed chances. Namibia's most recent competitive action was in the warm-ups. They had a morale-boosting win over Scotland, winning by 6 runs, but followed it with a tough practice match against India A, where their batting lineup failed to cope with high-quality bowling. Conditions in Delhi? The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Unlike the grassy pitch the Dutch faced in Colombo, Delhi usually offers a slower, lower surface that can grip for spinners, though the boundaries are small, which tempts batters to hit big. As this is a day game, dew will not be a factor, but the heat might be. The captain winning the toss might opt to bat first to avoid chasing on a wicket that could slow down further in the second innings.