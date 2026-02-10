Netherlands vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands face Namibia in their next T20 World Cup 2026, Group A match on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. After pushing Pakistan to the limit, the Netherlands will test its credentials against a quietly dangerous Namibia. After rattling former champions Pakistan in the tournament-opener in Sri Lanka, the Dutch will look to convert that confidence into points when they take on the African nation. Namibia, by contrast, begin their campaign against a team already battle-hardened, but one whose narrow loss also exposed areas they can target.

For the Netherlands, the 147 they posted against Pakistan was built on scattered contributions rather than a single dominant performance.

When will the Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match take place?

The Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will take place on Tuesday, February 10.

Where will the Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match be held?

The Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match start?

The Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will start at 11 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)