Late this week, India will be starting their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a match against USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will play the tournament as defending champions, having won the title in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. It was the second title for India, as the side had also won the inaugural edition in 2007. As India eye a record third title, MS Dhoni, under whose leadership the country won the 2007 edition, has tipped the side as "one of the most dangerous teams". He, however, added that the dew on the grounds could be a concern for India.

"It's one of the most dangerous teams. You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time," Dhoni said on Mahi Unplugged.

"What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew. Where the toss becomes crucial and all of that. If we are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not. If the conditions remain neutral," he added.

While stating that India are a dangerous side, Dhoni also highlighted how unpredictable the T20 format is.

"The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day. And it can happen in the T20 group. So, that's the time. Whether it happens in the league stage, whether it happens in the knockout stage, that's where all the praying is needed. You know, nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team," he said.

"And if that's the case, I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. But it's one of the most dangerous teams," he concluded.