The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacrificed the opening batter and the team's vice-captain as the selectors picked the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. The bold move by the board triggered huge chaos in the cricketing spectrum, with the decision being criticised by many. Former India batter WV Raman, who also coached the Indian women's team in the past, admitted being bemused by the decision.

Raman, criticising the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, said the decision to drop Shubman Gill was like preferring Krishnamachari Srikkanth over Sunil Gavaskar for the T20 format.

"Gill hasn't been dropped for any significant fault of his. Just that the players around him are more explosive than him, a quality that is essential in modern-day T20 cricket. In an imaginary scenario, it is almost like choosing K Srikkanth over Sunil Gavaskar for the T20 format, knowing full well who the better batter in the format actually could be. That's why I was wondering why it was necessary to make him the T20 vice-captain at that stage, when so many others fit the T20 bill so well," WV Raman told the Times of India.

Still leading the stats in 2025 Shubman Gill, miles ahead of the rest!!!

He will rise again...see more pic.twitter.com/pYAeHtOa2a — DAVID (@1DAVID92) December 22, 2025

Before the start of the England Tests, Gill also brought a change to his technique, playing with a much straighter bat. But, Raman doesn't fill the technical tweak affected his batting in the shortest format.

“Rohit Sharma plays with a straight bat, but does that restrict his hitting? Sometimes a straight bat opens up more scoring options even in T20 cricket. It is more about who you are as a player and we have to admit that some of the others around him are naturally more explosive,” he said.

The BCCI preferred specialised batters like Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan as the decision to drop Gill and Jitesh Sharma was confirmed. Raman urged Gill to keep his chin up and not think too much into his exile from India's T20 team.

"If I was his coach, I would have told him that there is no place for emotion in a player's life. It is a decision that has been taken with the team composition in mind and Gill should not think for a second that he has become a lesser player," WV Raman said.