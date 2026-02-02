Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh didn't mince his words as he shared his opinion on Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match at the T20 World Cup 2026. Harbhajan went on a rant on his YouTube account, calling Pakistan's act showing 'solidarity with Bangladesh' by skipping the India match nothing but 'drama'. The former spinner dared Pakistan to go ahead with the plan and face sanctions if they really 'have guts'. On Sunday, the Pakistan government cleared its stance on the subject, suggesting the country's national team has been given the clearance to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, but barred from taking the field against India on February 15.

"What benefit are you going to get from this? This is just to show arrogance. If you really think that you can do something like this, then be adamant. Let's see if you really have the guts. This is a total drama created to mislead people into thinking that they are standing with Bangladesh. There's no problem with that, but what have you thought about the people of your country who want the India-Pakistan match to happen?" Harbhajan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"This match was supposed to be played at a neutral venue, and there was no dispute with you. When there was a war recently, you played the Asia Cup despite that. There was the drama about the trophy, but the matches did happen because you were not ready to leave that revenue. If you are such a patriot, where was your patriotism there? So, you didn't have any feelings for your country, but you now want to stand with some other country," he added.

Harbhajan is hopeful that ICC would do 'justice' and Pakistan would never get the opportunity to host and ICC tournament again.

"Just wait for the ICC to do justice. There is a possibility that you will face sanctions, fines, and maybe you won't get to host an ICC tournament ever again," he asserted.