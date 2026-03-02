Former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar said Jasprit Bumrah is a ‘cheat code' who never disappoints and always delivers after fast bowling spearhead's decisive two-wicket over dismantled the West Indies' middle order and set India on course for a five-wicket victory at Eden Gardens. Bumrah's removal of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase in the 12th over turned out to be a turning point in a contest where the West Indies had assembled one of the tournament's most formidable batting line-ups.

Though they recovered via knocks from Rovman Powell and Jason Holder to post 195/4, India chased down the total, thanks to Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97. But the Bumrah over will remain etched in memory for giving India the upper hand in the tournament.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a cheat code. You bring him with the new ball, in the middle overs, or at the death. He never disappoints. He always delivers. The wicket of Shimron Hetmyer set it up for India. Hetmyer was looking very dangerous in these conditions. As a fast bowler, you think yorker or bouncer.

“But to bowl a length ball there and get a wicket is very difficult to execute. Then he bowled a brilliant slow ball to get rid of Roston Chase. That broke the back of the West Indies batting. Both batters were set. To get two set batters in one over just demoralises the opposition. Bumrah was brilliant as ever," said Nayar on Star Sports.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra echoed similar sentiments, saying that Bumrah's figures of 2-36 failed to capture the full extent of his contribution to containing the West Indies. "I keep saying that Bumrah is a genius. He is an asset and a national treasure. The way he controlled the innings, in the end it reads 2 for 36, but the roles we spoke about mattered more.

“Had he bowled the first and the third over, the numbers from an economy perspective might have looked even better, but that is not what you need in the end. West Indies had the deepest batting line-up one can possibly have, and still they were four down and had not crossed 200. And yes, Jasprit Bumrah is the kind of bowler who does not let that happen," he said.

Chopra further felt Tilak Varma batting at number five has been a blessing in disguise. "One stroke has basically changed the fortunes of two players because Sanju eventually gets to open and he does what he has already done. Tilak Varma was struggling at three and suddenly he is pushed to a number where you do not really have a choice, but to hit.

“Now he is batting at the number where he has done well in the past for the Mumbai Indians, so Sanju at the top and Tilak in the middle. I will be very honest, we accidentally stumbled upon this combination because we were convinced, you start the tournament with Plan A. Plan A was Abhishek Sharma in red-hot form, Ishan Kishan making a strong comeback, Tilak at three and Surya at four.

“But we stumbled upon this opportunity because teams started bowling off-spin and Abhishek lost form. In all this, Ishan might feel slightly hard done by, but in a team sport, it is not always about justice, and right now this is what is right for the team," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)