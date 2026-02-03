Desperate to find international support in its decision to boycott the high-profile February 15 World Cup fixture against India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reached out to several other member boards, sources have told NDTV. The results, however, have been sobering, with not a single cricket board backing Pakistan's stance. The PCB is yet to even make formal contact with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the boycott, despite the Pakistan government's public announcement via social media. This lack of official communication has left the PCB in a state of increasing isolation, drifting further away from the very community it depends on for survival.

Sources have confirmed that the feedback from other international boards to the PCB has been blunt. The general consensus is that Pakistan has no locus standi, or legal standing, in this matter. The boycott, framed by the PCB as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh after the latter was removed from the tournament, is being viewed as a manufactured crisis.

Member boards have highlighted several contradictions that undermine Pakistan's intent behind the move. Pakistan's youth team recently played against India in the U19 World Cup without any protest or mention of a boycott.

In a glaringly inconsistent display, the Pakistan Women's A team is still scheduled to play India A on the same day (15 February) with no plans to withdraw from the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 match in Bangkok.

Since the Men's World Cup match is scheduled for Colombo, Sri Lanka, a neutral venue, the "security concerns" cited by Bangladesh regarding travel to India have no logical application to Pakistan's situation.

Looming Sanctions and Financial Ruin

With no allies in the boardroom and the ICC already warning of "long-term sanctions" for Pakistan's own cricket ecosystem, the PCB's gamble has left it on sticky ground. Other boards have reportedly reminded the PCB that "selective participation" is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event.

Instead of leading a movement, the PCB now finds itself cornered, facing the prospect of massive financial penalties (estimated at over $38 million), the forfeiture of crucial World Cup points, and potential suspension. There still remains some time for Pakistan to implement a course correction. If not, the days of total financial ruin might not be far off.