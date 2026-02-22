Indian cricket team star batter Abhishek Sharma finally broke his T20 World Cup 2026 jinx but could only manage to score 15 runs during the Super 8 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The youngster scored his first runs of this year's competition after three consecutive ducks in the group stage. However, Abhishek opened his account against South Africa with a brilliant boundary off Aiden Markram's bowling. While India lost early wickets, Abhishek took a cautious approach against the South Africa bowlers. But, his stay at the crease was cut short in the fifth over of the Indian innings when he miscued a shot against Marco Jansen and was caught by Corbin Bosch in the deep.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah became the leading wicket-taker for his country in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history after he surpassed former cricketer and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Indian spearhead achieved this historic feat after he scalped three wickets in the Super Eight clash against South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 32-year-old Bumrah has taken 33 wickets in 22 T20 World Cup matches. The Indian speedster has an average of 13.36.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is now in second place along with Arshdeep Singh, picked up 32 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 17.25.

The left-arm seamer Arshdeep, who took two wickets against South Africa, has scalped 32 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 14.84.

(With agency inputs)