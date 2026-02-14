Star Abhishek Sharma is set to feature in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, confirmed India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday. Abhishek, who scored a golden duck in the campaign opener against the USA, missed the previous clash against Namibia following hospitalization due to a stomach infection. Speaking at the toss for the game against Namibia, Suryakumar had hinted that the southpaw could miss a game or two, raising doubts over his participation against Pakistan. However, on the eve of the all-important clash, Suryakumar confirmed that the batter is ready to be unleashed.

"Abhishek Sharma will play tomorrow," the India captain said during a pre-match press conference.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed hope that Abhishek would be fit to play at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

"I really hope-we all know he is a good player-and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have," Agha said.

Reacting to his counterpart's remark, Suryakumar gave a cheeky reply: "If Salman Ali Agha wants us to play Abhishek Sharma tomorrow, we shall play him. He will play."

Abhishek, who made his T20 debut after India's 2024 World Cup title, has scored 1,297 runs in 38 matches and 37 innings at an average of 37.05 and a strike rate of 194.74, with two centuries and eight fifties and a best score of 135.

He entered this year's T20 WC as the world's top-ranked T20I batter.

In three matches against Pakistan, he has made 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 189.65, with a best score of 74.

India's batting has faced challenges in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Despite two wins, India's middle-order has struggled against both the USA and Namibia. Suryakumar Yadav speaking on the issue said, "We had a scratchy start, we can't run away from the fact. There's no excuse. Everyone has played a lot of cricket, and batters should have their own plans on a tricky wicket. We started well, but had a hiccup, and then covered it well. It's the beauty of T20 cricket."

