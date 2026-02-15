The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the most lopsided in recent times. India have asserted their dominance recently, winning each of the last five encounters across formats. The two sides are set to face off once again in a group fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup this Sunday in Colombo. While there were doubts whether the match would happen or not after Pakistan decided to boycott the fixture initially as a mark of protest, following Bangladesh's ouster from the tournament, the Pakistan government last week permitted the national team to take the field.

Ahead of the contest, let's compare the rankings, commercial value, and recent form of India and Pakistan.

Rankings

India is currently the top-ranked team in T20I and ODI cricket, while Pakistan is 4th and 6th, respectively. While both teams have had their struggles in Test cricket recently, India (4th) is still ahead of Pakistan (7th), and has played in two of the three World Test Championships so far.

Recent Form

As mentioned before, India has completely dominated Pakistan in recent years. In the last 10 encounters, India has won eight of them, while Pakistan has only registered two victories.

In fact, Pakistan has not beaten India in nearly four years, with their last victory dating back to the Asia Cup in September 2022. Meanwhile, in ODIs, Pakistan last defeated India in June 2017, approximately 8 years and 8 months ago.

Commercial Value

India, without a shadow of a doubt, is a commercial powerhouse in cricket, generating nearly 70-80 per cent of global revenue. In fact, more than 80 per cent of the ICC's income comes from the Indian market.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is projected to receive approximately 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings over the next four-year commercial cycle, which is more than the combined share of the next seven boards (England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh).