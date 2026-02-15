India take on Pakistan in a highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 encounter in Colombo on Sunday but rain can end up playing a major role in deciding the outcome of the match. According to weather reports, there is a high chance of rain during the Group A match and considering the fact that there is no reserve day, a washout will mean that points will be split between the two teams. However, there was some good news for the fans as the Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology said that conditions will remain cloudy in Colombo but there may not be any rain. On the other hand, parts of the eastern and southern provinces are expected to experience heavy rain. However, Colombo, which is in the Western Province, is expected to remain dry with misty conditions at night.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is set to start at 7:00 PM local time, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM.

Colombo is expected to reach a high of 34°C and a low of 24°C, with relative humidity ranging from 85% to 50%.

A weather advisory from the Department of Meteorology, Sri Lanka, for February 15 also reads "Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning."

Colombo is the capital of Sri Lanka's Western Province.

If the game is washed out, both teams will be awarded one point each as the India vs Pakistan group-stage match does not have a reserve day.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932.

(With agency inputs)