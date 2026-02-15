India and Pakistan are set to face each other in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A game at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday. Ahead of the high-profile clash, there is a lot of buzz around Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq. The spinner has become the talk of the town for his unique bowling action, which has faced questions over its legality, particularly for a pause in his delivery stride - holding his landing foot in the air before releasing the ball with an exaggerated delay.

Being wary of what they could face on the match day, Team India prepared itself for the potential threat, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge during training. The India captain himself turned into a spinner with a resemblance to Tariq's bowling style in the nets for the batters.

Ahead of the clash against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav came up with an honest statement about how the Indian team plans to tackle unconventional bowlers like Usman Tariq.

Usman, 28, has scalped 11 wickets in four T20Is at an average of 7.90, with a four-fer to his name.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Usman Tariq featured in the match against the USA, taking 3/27 in 4 overs.

During the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar was asked about the challenge of facing the 28-year-old Pakistan spinner. He drew a parallel to an unexpected exam question and also emphasised the importance of adaptability when facing a bowler with a unique style.

"See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we can't leave that question. To tackle that, you have to try something. You have to adopt your own way. And we try the same way," Suryakumar said.

"Yes, he (Usman Tariq) is a different character when he comes to bowl. But at the same time, we can't just surrender. We practice with similar type of bowlers and with similar actions. And we will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions during the match," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)