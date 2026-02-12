India were tested by USA in their very first game of T20 World Cup 2026, but managed to clinch a 29-run win at the end at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last week. Suryakumar Yadav played a fighting knock, helping the hosts post a total of 161 for 9 after getting an invitation to bat first. The side got off to a horrible start, going down to 46 for 4 in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell to Ali Khan for a golden duck, while Shadley van Schalkwyk struck thrice in the final over of the powerplay to dent India. USA kept it tight with wickets at regular intervals before Suryakumar scored 84 not out off 49 to propel his team to a respectable total on the two-paced wicket. Van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 25. In the chase, USA were restricted to 132/8. Mohammed Siraj returned with 3 for 29.