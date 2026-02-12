India vs Namibia Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: India take on Namibia in their second Group A game at the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, tonight. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side faces a few injury and fitness concerns regarding its players, and that will put the focus on its playing XI for this game. Abhishek Sharma, who was earlier ill, was discharged from the hospital on the eve of the game. On the very same day, Ishan Kishan copped a blow on his toe while playing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets. While the southpaw continued to bat after a brief treatment, eyes will be on his fitness for the game vs Namibia. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Namibia Live: Abhishek's availability a concern!
For India, Abhishek's hospitalisation with a stomach infection and viral fever is concerning. Even if he was discharged on Wednesday, it won't be advisable to put him on the park without allowing him to sufficiently recuperate before the big game against Pakistan on Sunday, where Abhishek's presence is a crucial intimidating factor for the opposition.
T20 World Cup Live: Hosts aim for improvement in batting!
After a stuttering batting performance on a tacky Wankhede track in the opener against the USA, the Indian batting line-up would like to go all guns blazing on an Arun Jaitley Stadium track that could be called a belter for quality teams. At the receiving end would be Namibia, who are not expected to cause much trouble to the dominant defending champions in their second group A game of the T20 showpiece
T20 World Cup Live: Highlights of India's opening game -
India were tested by USA in their very first game of T20 World Cup 2026, but managed to clinch a 29-run win at the end at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last week. Suryakumar Yadav played a fighting knock, helping the hosts post a total of 161 for 9 after getting an invitation to bat first. The side got off to a horrible start, going down to 46 for 4 in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell to Ali Khan for a golden duck, while Shadley van Schalkwyk struck thrice in the final over of the powerplay to dent India. USA kept it tight with wickets at regular intervals before Suryakumar scored 84 not out off 49 to propel his team to a respectable total on the two-paced wicket. Van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 25. In the chase, USA were restricted to 132/8. Mohammed Siraj returned with 3 for 29.
India vs Namibia Live: Abhishek, Kishan's availability in focus!
Abhishek Sharma fell ill due to stomach infection and was admitted to a hospital. He was discharged on the eve of the match. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan copped a blow on his toe while facing Jasprit Bumrah during training on Wednesday. He, however, continued batting after a brief break. India will hope that both the batters are fit for the Namibia game, which is taking place a couple of days before the Pakistan match.
India vs Namibia Live: Have a look at squads -
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.