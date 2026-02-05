Better late than never. England didn't finalize its Twenty20 World Cup preparations until this week when it swept Sri Lanka 3-0, after its previous few series had been spoiled by wet weather. The home campaign against South Africa in September was drawn 1-1 after the decider at Nottingham was washed out. Later that month in Ireland, England won 2-0 with another match lost to a downpour. In October in New Zealand, only one match was finished and England won it by 65 runs. England went to Sri Lanka to get a full workout, and it was fruitful. Sri Lanka's totals were chased down comfortably in the first two matches, then England's 128 in the third was the lowest T20 total it has ever defended successfully. The lineup picks itself. Openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are the world-ranked Nos. 2 and 3 batters in T20.

There's a question mark over Salt, though. Last month a back injury ended his participation in the United Arab Emirates league and on Tuesday a back spasm forced his withdrawal from the third Sri Lanka T20.

Buttler captained England to its second T20 world championship in 2022 and to the semifinals in 2024, and will play in his sixth T20 World Cup. Buttler was arguably T20's first superstar and, at 35, has no plans to retire soon. He's inspired by James Anderson playing internationals to 41. “Guys say you just know when the time's up and you'll probably wake up one day and just know,” Buttler told the Britain's Press Association. “I haven't had that moment yet so I'll just keep going until that comes to me.”

Jacob Bethell was a rare Ashes feel-good story for England and didn't score much against Sri Lanka but showed his Midas touch when he clinched the series by spinning out tailenders with figures of 4-11.

Bethell and Will Jacks can complement front-line spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson. Rashid is irreplaceable. He took five wickets in the Sri Lanka series and became the first England bowler to 150 wickets in T20s. He has picked up at least one wicket each of his last 24 T20s, dating to the 2024 World Cup.

Jofra Archer leads Sam Curran and Jamie Overton in a seam attack that was expensive in Sri Lanka. Archer, five weeks after a side strain ended his Ashes campaign early, is making up for lost chances.

So is Tom Banton. He made a heralded England debut in 2019 and flamed out. He returned last year wiser and more rounded, and his sweeps and reverse sweeps flourished in Sri Lanka.

Harry Brook captains England in a tournament for the first time while still under fire from a pre-Ashes incident in New Zealand, where he was hit by a nightclub bouncer. He apologized for that, then apologized again for lying to protect teammates who were with him, reportedly Bethell and Josh Tongue.

Brook was defended by coach Brendon McCullum this week: “He wears his intelligence lightly and he's a very strong leader. He's a player they play for in that dressing room and our job is to keep looking after him because he is young and he's got his best days in front of him.”

Since the last T20 World Cup in 2024, when England lost to eventual champion India in the semifinals, McCullum's squad has lost just one series. That was against India in India 4-1 a year ago, something of a concern for England considering the World Cup is being staged in India again. England is very likely to come across the tournament co-host and heavy title favorite down the road.

T20 has become England's strongest format in international cricket, and at the World Cup it has never failed to get out of the group stage. Should it uphold that record against Nepal and the West Indies in Mumbai, then Scotland and Italy in Kolkata, England will return to Sri Lanka for three Super 8s games.

In Sri Lanka, England will feel at home.

