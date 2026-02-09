A video of Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, the fast bowler, who has not been picked in the side's T20 World Cup squad, could be seen flying kites on a rooftop. The fans on social media trolled the player as he was enjoying the traditional game with his teammate Hasan Ali. It is worth noting that Rauf had served a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over his controversial gesture against India in their Asia Cup games last year.

"Looks like their true talent is in the sky not on the pitch," wrote a user on the Pakistani players flying kites after their T20 World Cup snub.

"Now they are back to there original job," wrote another user.

Check out some more comments trolling Rauf and Hasan -

While picking a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, the selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ignored Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan but included Babar Azam. The trio have played significant roles for Pakistan in ICC events in the past, but this time, the country's cricket board showed its faith in just Babar. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali was already out of favour.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson revealed that Rauf was considered for the T20 World Cup, but he was excluded as the picked pace attack is capable of performing in all three phases of the game.

"We considered Haris Rauf, Wasim Jr, and Ahmed Daniyal, but they couldn't make it because the other three Shaheen, Salman, and Naseem can bowl in all three phases," said the head coach.

The Pakistan team started its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a nervy three-wicket win over the Netherlands on Saturday in Colombo. Chasing a 148-run target, the Salman Agha-led side nearly suffered a shock defeat before a Netherlands fielding blunder gifted Faheem Ashraf a life and the player finished the game for his team. The chasing side reached home with three balls to spare.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper), Usman Tariq.