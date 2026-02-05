Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi believes that the ongoing stand-off between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan can be solved if Bangladesh are invited to play in the T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh were removed from the competition following their refusal to travel to India for their group stage matches. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the shifting of their matches citing 'security concerns' but the ICC made it clear that no changes will be made to the tournament schedule. Following Bangladesh's removal, Pakistan announced that they will take part in the competition but will boycott the group stage match against India on February 15.

Although the ICC has not received any official communication from the PCB, the 'boycott' announcement led to a massive controversy. Sethi said that everyone wants to see India take on Pakistan in the competition and suggested that a return from Bangladesh can be a compromise that ends this stand-off.

“From my point of view, if Bangladesh can be invited to Sri Lanka, it's not too late. There are many matches being played there,” he said in an interview with India Today. “I'm hoping good sense prevails. Everyone wants to see India versus Pakistan. It's the gold standard,” he added.

The PCB could face massive financial losses if the ICC's all-powerful governing board decides to penalise it for refusing to play the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo.

According to details accessed by PTI, Pakistan's share in the ICC's 2024-27 financial cycle amounts to approximately USD 144 million, with an annual payout of around USD 38 million. "Basically, if the ICC decides to penalise Pakistan for not playing India, the PCB could take a big financial hit, as its ICC share in the current financial cycle comes to approximately PKR 40 billion," an insider said.

