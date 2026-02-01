Former India batter Ambati Rayudu said the Suryakumar Yadav-led side are definitely capable of winning the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and retain the title they won in 2024. Rayudu's comments come after India secured a commanding 46-run victory over New Zealand in the final T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to clinch a 4-1 series win on Saturday. India, the defending champions and top-ranked T20I side, will open their T20 World Cup Group A campaign against the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, before taking on Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands in New Delhi, Colombo and Ahmedabad respectively.

“I think the kind of approach that the boys have now is slightly different to what everybody else and all the other teams have had in the past. It's a great opportunity and they look really motivated and fearless. I feel there's a great opportunity there and definitely we have a team to win the World Cup and hopefully things align for us,” Rayudu told IANS on Sunday.

The upcoming tournament is also the first time India plays a mega event in the shortest format without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who retired shortly after the 2024 triumph in Barbados.

“Of course, their experience will definitely be missed because they have played the game and played so well for India over so many years. Their experience will surely be missed but it's a great opportunity for the current set-up and Surya and the boys to really go out there and get it for us,” added Rayudu, who played six T20Is and 55 ODIs for India.

Aside from his work as a broadcaster, Rayudu is currently in action in the World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa. “It's really good to be connected to the game, especially being involved in analysis after retirement. It definitely helps because you are watching the game, you are seeing it, and you have played it for many years. It's always a good thing to be connected.”

“Because we have been doing fitness for most of our life, it has become a routine. I just carry on doing whatever I used to and it keeps me occupied. For me, it's a good thing, and it's also helpful when we are playing good quality tournaments like this,” he concluded.

