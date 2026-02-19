Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf called out the current national team players, accusing them of disrespecting the head coach and support staff members. In a brutal swipe, Yousuf suggested that the downfall of Pakistan cricket started after the Babar Azam-led side's fluke win over India during the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. Speaking in a recent interaction, Yousuf emphasised that one should always remain humble, even if the results go their way. He also went on to suggest that while the players during his playing days always respected their elders, the same can't be said about the current crop of players.

"A lot of the players after beating India in 2021, fortunately or unfortunately, started thinking that nobody is better than us. They became a bit disrespectful. If your head coach is talking, you have to listen to him. The downfall of Pakistan cricket began after that win. You have to be grounded. We have had great players like Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq, but they always listened to great players like Javed Miandad. Whether they took their advice or not was a different thing, but they always remained grounded. One should always look to improve in this aspect," Yousuf said on the 'How Does It Work?' podcast.

Yousuf has been on a rant ever since Pakistan lost to India in the T20 World Cup last week.

A few days back, he said that the cricketing ecosystem in the country needs to move away from political influence and personal agendas if the sport is to thrive.

"Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team," Yousuf said, taking an indirect swipe at Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chief and also the country's Interior Minister.

Pakistan need a win over Namibia in their final group game to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.