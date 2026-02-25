India's dreams of reaching the T20 World Cup semifinals were dealt a massive blow after their heavy loss against South Africa in their Super 8 match. Things got worse for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side as West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 106 runs and as a result, they need to win both of their remaining matches by big margins to make sure that they qualify for the semifinals. While the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is generally on the slower side, Times Of India reported that India has received a massive boost ahead of their match against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The report claimed that the match will take place on a 'fresh' pitch that was laid just ahead of the World Cup and no domestic matches was played on the surface. As a result, it can expected that the ball will come to the bat quite easily and it will be a huge help for all the batters.

India next play Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday. The same day, in the other Super 8 fixture of Group 1, South Africa will face West Indies in Ahmedabad - India's semi-final fate will rely a lot on the result of this match. A South Africa win will make India's path easier.

If India win both their remaining matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe, they will have 4 points from 3 matches. If South Africa go on to win all three of their Super 8 matches, it will mean that India will join them in the semifinals. However, if South Africa lose their game against West Indies, all three sides - South Africa, West Indies and India - will have 4 points and the semifinals will be decided by NRR. If South Africa lose both of their remaining matches, India and West Indies will qualify.

India will have to win their game against West Indies to keep their semifinal hopes alive. If South Africa win both of their remaining matches and India beat West Indies but lose to Zimbabwe, three teams - India, Zimbabwe and West Indies - will have 2 points each and NRR will decide their fate. However, if South Africa lose both of their remaining games, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will not qualify.