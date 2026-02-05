Pakistan might look to enforce the 'Force Majeure' clause in order to avoid heavy sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) if they boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, according to a report by The Indian Express. If Pakistan end up boycotting the match on February 15, two points will be awarded to India and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may face financial sanctions. However, the clause refers to "unforeseeable circumstances that can prevent a contract from being fulfilled". The report claimed that the PCB may look to justify its decision by citing the social media post by the Pakistan government regarding the 'boycott' and arguing that they were instructed to take the decision. Sources claimed that Pakistan are likely to argue that it is an 'extraordinary' situation.

“This is their last resort since they don't have any other reason to not play India,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is of the opinion that the PCB's argument is weak.

“When Pakistan had no problem playing India in the Under-19 World Cup on the same day their government put out the post to boycott the T20 World Cup game, this wouldn't cut ice. Besides, when it comes to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan government, there is not much difference. The Pakistan prime minister is the patron-in-chief of PCB and the board's chief is a minister,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

“The Pakistan and Bangladesh boards are mixing politics with cricket. Despite the Indian government's repeated statements ensuring security to their team, the Bangladesh team didn't travel to India. Now, Pakistan too is being unreasonable. There has been an understanding that India and Pakistan will play at a neutral venue in ICC events. Boycotting the game is just mischief,” the official added.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated the country's decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, saying the country has taken a "clear stand" for the February 15 match in Sri Lanka

"We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India," the Pakistan PM said while addressing the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

