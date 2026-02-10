Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal welcomed Pakistan's decision to play India in their group-stage match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026, following their government's earlier announcement of a boycott. Madan Lal said that it's positive that Pakistan will play their match against India or "else the charm of the tournament would have died." Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal welcomed Pakistan playing India in the T20 World Cup, saying it keeps the tournament exciting. He also noted that there could be additional pressure on Pakistan, who have struggled against India in recent matches.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is set to be held on February 15 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

"It is good that they are playing, else the charm of the tournament would have died, and they would have also suffered financial loss. We've heard that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had put pressure on them. India-Pakistan match is always exciting. Both teams are very good. There could be more pressure on the Pakistan team as they haven't won many matches against India lately. The game of cricket should not weaken," Madan Lal said.

Madan Lal's comments come after the Government of Pakistan, on Monday, directed its national cricket team to take the field on February 15, for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions, India, in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The decision came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement by the Pakistan Government, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Notably, Pakistan had previously decided to boycott their group-stage World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, who were expelled from the tournament after the ICC rejected their request to shift match venues outside India over "security concerns".

Pakistan's Prime Minister also spoke with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss the country's support during "challenging times." Following discussions with the ICC and other countries, Pakistan's government has directed its cricket team to play the T20 World Cup match against India.

"This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The President of Sri Lanka, during their warm and friendly conversation, recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to resolving the current impasse amicably. In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," as an official statement from Goverment of Pakistan.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," the statement added.

After ICC held a meeting with the PCB and the BCB at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match with India in Colombo, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul on Monday also urged Pakistan to play their February 15 ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against India.

"The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan's leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges. The Government further noted the statement by BCB President Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh," the statement further added.

Earlier, the official X handle of the Pakistan Government announced that the Men in Green would not take the field in the Feb 15 clash, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linked this boycott to the controversy with Bangladesh, citing it as a symbol of solidarity.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, after their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC, which they put in place after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

