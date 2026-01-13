The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) held discussions regarding the T20 World Cup 2026 on a video conference call on Tuesday. With less than a month to go for the competition, questions remain over Bangladesh's participation as the BCB requested the ICC to shift their group stage matches from India to Sri Lanka. Representing the BCB, President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury reaffirmed their stance. The BCB once again cited 'security concerns' as the reason behind their request.

In response, the ICC said that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider their position. However, according to the BCB official press release, Bangladesh have not made any changes to their stance and are still in conversation with ICC regarding their request.

The conflict with India continues to yield troublesome situations for Bangladesh, with the nation set to incur another huge financial blow, a report has claimed.

A few days ago, it was reported that some of Bangladesh's top players are set to lose their sponsorship contracts amid the current political tension with India. After cricketing equipment manufacturer SG put sponsorship renewals with top Bangladesh players on hold, another Indian sporting apparel brand, Sareen Sports, has reportedly decided against getting its products made in Bangladesh.

SG sponsors some of the top Bangladesh batters, including current skipper Litton Das. As the political relationship between India and Bangladesh worsened, SG is said to have put contract renewals on hold. SS, an Indian company that gets its goods manufactured in Bangladesh, is no longer sourcing services from the country.

"Their sponsorship contracts were coming up for renewal. That process has been slowed down amidst the current heightened political and cricketing tensions between India and Bangladesh," a source told the Times of India.

"In fact, another leading Indian sports equipment manufacturing company, Sareen Sports Industries (SS) had cancelled the sponsorship contracts of four-five top Bangladesh cricketers last year, when trouble began in Bangladesh. However, things may change if the relations improve between the two countries," informed another source.